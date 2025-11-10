Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 46.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $237.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.88. Standex International Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $247.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Standex International has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Standex International

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,973 shares in the company, valued at $24,433,655. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 650 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.37, for a total value of $151,690.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,818.39. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,465 shares of company stock worth $10,972,378. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.