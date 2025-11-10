Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 7,000 IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR $IPX

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in IperionX by 70.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IperionX by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IperionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IperionX in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IperionX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

IperionX Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ IPX opened at $36.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

