Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,216,000 after acquiring an additional 152,512 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,210,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after buying an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,853,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,211,000 after buying an additional 81,933 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $251.06 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.85. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

