2,550 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $99.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

