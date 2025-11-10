Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 2,231 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $88.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.