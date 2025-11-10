Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $124,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,955 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 137.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $298.77 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $310.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.55 and its 200-day moving average is $283.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

