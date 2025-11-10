Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 3,786 Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF $PSCE

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $54.83.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

