First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.9%

DAL stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.