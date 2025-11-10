Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $47.23 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

