Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $248,000 in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust $EFR

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 385.3% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EFR opened at $11.16 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.