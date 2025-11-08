Simplex Trading LLC Sells 389 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $209.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.99.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

