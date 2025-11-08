GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 178,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of VPU opened at $194.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.48. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

