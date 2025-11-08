AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.54 and traded as low as $21.45. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Stock Down 1.1%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.
