AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.48 and traded as low as GBX 8.30. AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.45, with a volume of 5,016,240 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFC

AFC Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at AFC Energy

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.48.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 100,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £9,000. Also, insider John Wilson acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £13,500. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $4,950,000. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

AFC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.