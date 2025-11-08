AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.48 and traded as low as GBX 8.30. AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.45, with a volume of 5,016,240 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AFC
AFC Energy Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at AFC Energy
In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 100,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £9,000. Also, insider John Wilson acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £13,500. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $4,950,000. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.
AFC Energy Company Profile
AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.
Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.
