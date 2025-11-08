Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as high as C$4.61. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 8,367 shares changing hands.

Maxim Power Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.46.

About Maxim Power

(Get Free Report)

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Maxim Power Corp. (‘MAXIM’) is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 300 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art combined cycle gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q4, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.