Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $880,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

