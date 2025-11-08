Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,946 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,665,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,421,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

