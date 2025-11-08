Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as low as $4.80. Ideal Power shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 50,445 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ideal Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Ideal Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 58,031.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ideal Power by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

