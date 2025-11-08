Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.0893. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.0898, with a volume of 100,000 shares.

Sherritt International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Sherritt International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.