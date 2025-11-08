Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51 and traded as high as GBX 52.50. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 shares last traded at GBX 52.50, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.77. The company has a market cap of £81.18 million, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.15.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX 0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 1.48%.
About Maven Income and Growth VCT 4
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.
