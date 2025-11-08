Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $614,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,106.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,398,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,350,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,584,000 after buying an additional 815,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,121,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,041,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,001,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,259,000 after acquiring an additional 485,932 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWJ opened at $83.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

