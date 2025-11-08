Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Enpro by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Enpro during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enpro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $212.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.75. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $248.88.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.06. Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $286.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,287.32. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

