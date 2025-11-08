BT Group (LON:BT.A) Announces Earnings Results

BT Group (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications services company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BT Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.33%.
LON BT.A opened at GBX 179.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. BT Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136 and a twelve month high of GBX 223.60.
BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.
British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.
