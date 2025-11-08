BT Group (LON:BT.A) Announces Earnings Results

BT Group (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications services company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BT Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

LON BT.A opened at GBX 179.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. BT Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136 and a twelve month high of GBX 223.60.

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

