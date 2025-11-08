Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF $XSVM

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSVM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1%

XSVM opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $61.40.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

