Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,392 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Seagate Technology accounts for about 2.1% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after buying an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,077,000 after acquiring an additional 99,884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.95.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $279.35 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $284.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $545,074.86. Following the sale, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,924.04. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 78,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,067,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

