Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Issues Earnings Results

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 11.59 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Oriental Income had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 88.88%.

Schroder Oriental Income Price Performance

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income stock opened at GBX 335.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £763.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 321.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 298.64. Schroder Oriental Income has a 12 month low of GBX 233.47 and a 12 month high of GBX 340.50.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.

