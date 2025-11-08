Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Issues Earnings Results

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 11.59 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Oriental Income had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 88.88%.
Schroder Oriental Income Price Performance
Shares of Schroder Oriental Income stock opened at GBX 335.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £763.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 321.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 298.64. Schroder Oriental Income has a 12 month low of GBX 233.47 and a 12 month high of GBX 340.50.
About Schroder Oriental Income
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Oriental Income
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.