Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $851,066,000 after purchasing an additional 813,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,113,221 shares of company stock worth $506,386,034. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $202.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.41 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.