Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,601 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,643,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,296,000 after purchasing an additional 274,765 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,726,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,618,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after buying an additional 555,823 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,135,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,195,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,998,000 after buying an additional 586,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

