Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP is Zevin Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 4.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,511,418,000 after acquiring an additional 218,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145,161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,773,000 after acquiring an additional 77,296 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after purchasing an additional 564,187 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3%

ADP stock opened at $253.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.68 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.