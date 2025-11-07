Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Position Boosted by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $54,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $184.97 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.33. The company has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

