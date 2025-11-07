Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.52 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.