Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBF opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.PBF Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.66%.

In other PBF Energy news, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 790,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,287,609.16. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 207,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,456. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,048 shares of company stock worth $11,390,041. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBF. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $27.83.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

