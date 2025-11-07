Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Fanuc Price Performance

Fanuc stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.19 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

