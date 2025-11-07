Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 3,517 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $938.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $955.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.03.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

