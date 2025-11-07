iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF $ISCG Position Increased by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISCG. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 129,607 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 283,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $756.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $56.67.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

