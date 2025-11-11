OTCMKTS:CNSWF FY2026 EPS Estimate Decreased by Desjardins

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Software in a report released on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $124.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $124.89. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $77.19 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2027 earnings at $150.73 EPS.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, August 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $2,369.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,850.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3,284.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $2,270.68 and a 1-year high of $3,998.72.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $21.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $27.84 by ($6.13). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 5.77%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 13.0%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.73%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

