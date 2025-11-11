Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. Jones Trading upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

View Our Latest Report on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.