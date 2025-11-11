PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of GHY stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Reid sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $59,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,792.80. The trade was a 29.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 26,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $352,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $208,843.52. This represents a 62.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 36.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 78.9% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

