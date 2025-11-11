What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for ZION Q1 Earnings?

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 17.22%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,033.63. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

