Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Terex (TEX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) in the last few weeks:

11/6/2025 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Terex was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2025 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2025 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Terex had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Terex had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,770.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,690.52. The trade was a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

