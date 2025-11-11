Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.6%.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

