Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.6%.
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
