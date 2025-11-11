VeraBank N.A. Acquires 1,252 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

