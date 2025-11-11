CVE:PKT Q2 EPS Estimate Cut by Raymond James Financial

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

PKT opened at C$0.53 on Tuesday. Parkit Enterprise has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

