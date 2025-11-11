Simmons First National Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the bank on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.97. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

Insider Activity

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Simmons First National had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.The business had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $150,036.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 113,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,090.88. This trade represents a 8.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Garner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $52,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 72,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,612.70. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 197.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.