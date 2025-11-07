Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,031 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 64.2% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 75,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 82,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Teradyne by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $353,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ TER opened at $185.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $191.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

