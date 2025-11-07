Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases 1,870 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $134.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $140.72. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

