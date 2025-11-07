Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 222.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,370.74. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $187.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus set a $189.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.31.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $197.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $200.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

