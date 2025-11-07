FY2025 Earnings Forecast for LYV Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.35.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.84. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $112.88 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

