O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 4,700 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.41. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $114.89 and a one year high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

