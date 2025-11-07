Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VWO opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

